Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce announces the 2017 board of directors

TEMECULA – The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2017 board of directors lead by newly elected Chairman of the Board Brian Connors of Southwest Healthcare System. The board members began their terms at the board meeting held Thursday, Jan. 26.
“We are excited to start 2017 off with such an amazing group of individuals on our board,” Connors said. “The businesses of our chamber will be well represented from small to large companies including manufacturing, retail, commercial, finance, education, healthcare, hospitality and more.”
2017 Executive Board of Directors:
- Chairman of the Board – Brian Connors, Southwest Healthcare System
- 1st Vice Chairman of the Board – Kim Kelliher, Grapeline Wine Tours
- 2nd Vice Chairman of the Board – Tony Berardino, Cornerstone E&S Insurance Services
- Treasurer – Paul Nolta, Inland Empire Small Business Development Center
- Secretary – Janet Scott, CNN Mortgage
- Past Chairman of the Board – Jerry Konchar, Pechanga Development Corp.
- President/CEO – Alice Sullivan, Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce
2017 Board of Directors:
- Peter Baker, Loma Linda University Medical Center Murrieta
- David Beshay, Beshay Enterprises
- Tom DeMott, Temecula Creek Inn
- Soledad Escobedo, Pacific Western Bank
- Kimberly Freize-Uhler, Clear Blue Promotions
- Tammy Marine, Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley
- Lori Marruffo, Virtual Outsourcing Solutions
- Michael Noon, Prudhomme Associates CPA’s
- Esther Phahla, Esther N. Phahla, CPA, APC
- Jeff Powell, Abbott Laboratories
- Robert Rosenstein, The Law Offices of Rosenstein & Associates
- Al Rubio, DCH Auto Group Temecula
- Donna San Miguel, California State University San Marcos
- Jackie Steed, Reliable Realty
- Linda Wunderlich, The Valley Business Journal
The board thanked the outgoing board members for their dedication and service. The outgoing board members are Jeff Kurtz, Promenade Temecula; LouEllen Ficke, Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley; Jann Gentry, Gentry Studios; Dawn Knight, Loma Linda University Medical Center Murrieta and Crystal Magon, South Coast Winery Resort & Spa.
The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is a member-based, nonprofit organization, serving over 1,000 businesses in the community. Since 1966, the mission of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce has been to promote positive economic growth while protecting the environment for all businesses and by doing so, to support the programs which preserve and improve the quality of life for the entire community. To learn more or join the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce, please visit www.temecula.org or call (951) 676-5090.