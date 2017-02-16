Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce announces the 2017 board of directors

TEMECULA – The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2017 board of directors lead by newly elected Chairman of the Board Brian Connors of Southwest Healthcare System. The board members began their terms at the board meeting held Thursday, Jan. 26.

“We are excited to start 2017 off with such an amazing group of individuals on our board,” Connors said. “The businesses of our chamber will be well represented from small to large companies including manufacturing, retail, commercial, finance, education, healthcare, hospitality and more.”

2017 Executive Board of Directors:

Chairman of the Board – Brian Connors, Southwest Healthcare System

1st Vice Chairman of the Board – Kim Kelliher, Grapeline Wine Tours

2nd Vice Chairman of the Board – Tony Berardino, Cornerstone E&S Insurance Services

Treasurer – Paul Nolta, Inland Empire Small Business Development Center

Secretary – Janet Scott, CNN Mortgage

Past Chairman of the Board – Jerry Konchar, Pechanga Development Corp.

President/CEO – Alice Sullivan, Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce

2017 Board of Directors:

Peter Baker, Loma Linda University Medical Center Murrieta

David Beshay, Beshay Enterprises

Tom DeMott, Temecula Creek Inn

Soledad Escobedo, Pacific Western Bank

Kimberly Freize-Uhler, Clear Blue Promotions

Tammy Marine, Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley

Lori Marruffo, Virtual Outsourcing Solutions

Michael Noon, Prudhomme Associates CPA’s

Esther Phahla, Esther N. Phahla, CPA, APC

Jeff Powell, Abbott Laboratories

Robert Rosenstein, The Law Offices of Rosenstein & Associates

Al Rubio, DCH Auto Group Temecula

Donna San Miguel, California State University San Marcos

Jackie Steed, Reliable Realty

Linda Wunderlich, The Valley Business Journal

The board thanked the outgoing board members for their dedication and service. The outgoing board members are Jeff Kurtz, Promenade Temecula; LouEllen Ficke, Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley; Jann Gentry, Gentry Studios; Dawn Knight, Loma Linda University Medical Center Murrieta and Crystal Magon, South Coast Winery Resort & Spa.

The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is a member-based, nonprofit organization, serving over 1,000 businesses in the community. Since 1966, the mission of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce has been to promote positive economic growth while protecting the environment for all businesses and by doing so, to support the programs which preserve and improve the quality of life for the entire community. To learn more or join the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce, please visit www.temecula.org or call (951) 676-5090.