Temecula Valley Entrepreneurs Exchange announces May 2017 events

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Entrepreneur Exchange recognizes National Small Business Week, during the week of April 30-May 6. The tradition has been around for several decades and focuses on the importance of American entrepreneurs and small business owners. During this week, there will be events highlighting small business owners and recognizing their efforts to grow small business. The community is invited to join in several workshops and events.

“Get Found on Google” May 3 at 1 p.m.-3 p.m. is a live webinar event with Google. The introductory class will explain how to set up Google My Business, a free tool that helps people manage information displayed to customers on Google Search and Google Maps. Facilitated by Mary Stovall of Plus Your Business, the “Let’s Put Temecula Valley on the Map” workshop will include a live Google webinar presentation and hands-on question and answer session led by the facilitator. It’s helpful if attendees bring a laptop and their login info for a business Google account. To register, visit https://goo.gl/9G4E8x.

“Incorporating Your Small Business” workshop is May 4 at 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Do you know what it takes to incorporate your business? Presenter and attorney Gary Foltz has over 20 years of experience assisting entrepreneurs in incorporating their small businesses. He will cover a few topics, including forming a corporation, forms of an organization and selecting the type of organization that’s right for you. No cost to attend. To register, visit https://goo.gl/dt30SQ.

“Pitch Practice” workshop will be held May 10 at 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Attendees can come and practice their business or investor pitch in a fun and friendly environment. Entrepreneurs that pitch will receive feedback from a panel of experts. No cost to attend. To present a pitch, email Cheryl Kitzerow at cheryl.kitzerow@tve2.org. To register, visit https://goo.gl/qpIMRY.

Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce’s marketing workshop “Developing a Marketing Plan” will be held May 12 at 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Learn where to start, what to include, what to consider and how to measure success in a marketing plan; it will be presented by Darcy Burke and Judy Zulfiqar of Watermark Associates. Reservations are complimentary. RSVP with Brooke Nunn at (951) 676-5090 or brooke@temecula.org.

The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce presents another marketing workshop “The 7 Pillars of Digital Marketing” May 26 at 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Learn the foundation for online success including identifying your target audience, starting with a plan and a goal, knowing how to create a content calendar and ensuring your online visibility. The workshop is presented by Charles and Linda Musselwhite of Musselwhite Enterprises. Reservations are complimentary. RSVP with Brooke Nunn at (951) 676-5090 or brooke@temecula.org.