Temecula Valley Entrepreneurs Exchange incubator program graduates two companies, NZN Labs and Inviscid Software

TEMECULA – The city of Temecula is pleased to recognize two startup companies that are graduating from the Temecula Valley Entrepreneurs Exchange or TVE2 incubator program. TVE2 is the city’s regional business resource center and incubator.

The resource center offers workshops on business-related topics, one-on-one business mentoring and consultations and networking opportunities. TVE2’s incubator offers furnished work stations, mentoring, support services and amenities, making it the ideal location for startups to grow. Clients in the incubator are ready for graduation once they hit any of the milestones adopted by TVE2, such as earning annual revenue over $1 million, having more than five full-time employees, being profitable, participating in the incubator program for 24 months or more, having a successful stock offering or simply outgrowing the need for incubator resources.

NZN Labs’ flagship product, LITPro, is the gold standard for training and performance analytics for motocross. Since joining TVE2, NZN Labs grew from zero in sales to over a hundred thousand last quarter. They formed a partnership with NBC Sports where they served as the official sports analytics provider for NBC’s pro outdoor motocross championship series. They have recently hired three full-time employees and continue to see growth.

“We are incredibly fortunate to be part of the entrepreneurial community at TVE2,” Michael Ford, co-founder of NZN Labs and LITPro, said. “By creating TVE2 and launching other entrepreneurial initiatives, the city of Temecula has established itself as the leader in the region. While other city’s talk a lot about supporting entrepreneurs and innovation, the city of Temecula delivers. Anyone serious about starting a company in this region should check out TVE2. We wouldn’t be here without it.”

Inviscid Software is a web-based software application designed for applied behavioral analysis clinics and therapists. Each team member at Inviscid Software has the desire to help those affected with autism spectrum disorders. Their mission is to support groups that provide therapy for autistic and learning-disabled children and to help those groups cut back time spent running their organizations so they can focus more of their time with the children. The software, TotalABA, improves workflow and efficiency by offering features including scheduling, authorization tracking, time tracking, expense tracking, clinical documentation and more.

“TVE2 has been an incredible resource for us,” Inviscid Software CEO Mark Adams said. “We learned so much from the mentors, training classes, pitch practices and just hanging out with the other startups. I would highly recommend it to anybody that has a great idea for a product or service, but needs help with fundraising, marketing, HR, legal or any other aspect of running a business that they aren’t familiar with.”

While participating with TVE2, Inviscid Software was a graduate of the InSoCal Connect springboard program and was named one of San Diego Venture Group’s Cool Companies in 2015. Inviscid Software just hired their second full-time employee and is experiencing monthly revenue growth of 5 to 15 percent.

For more information about TVE2, visit www.tve2.org. For more information about the graduating companies, visit www.litprolive.com for NZN Labs or www.totalaba.com for Inviscid Software.