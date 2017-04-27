Temecula’s Sweet Oaks experiencing a dynamic transformation under new ownership

TEMECULA – Heather Petersen, founder and chief executive officer of National Merchants Association, recently purchased Sweet Oaks Ranch, a 40-acre equestrian facility and vineyard property in the heart of Temecula horse and wine country.

“I am proud to be the new owner of Sweet Oaks,” Petersen said. “It is a very special place that has great potential to become a premier destination for members of the local community and visitors from around the world.”

The property, conveniently located near the intersection of state Route 79 and Pauba Road at 43240 Los Corralitos Road, is just 15 minutes from Old Town Temecula.

Petersen has selected one of the country’s most well-respected equestrians, Jess Hargrave, to serve as the head trainer for Sweet Oaks. Hargrave is a certified level III coach with a wide range of specialties ranging from U.S. pony club to dressage and eventing.

Sweet Oaks is equipped with state-of-the-art equestrian training equipment, facilities and amenities including top-flight horse barns with 28 stalls, two large arenas complete with covered viewing area and 24/7 on-site security.

Petersen, who built National Merchants Association from a home-based business into a multimillion dollar payments industry giant, has big plans for the property. Her vision includes a destination wedding venue, a wine production facility and the ability to host private, corporate and live music events.

“We are excited about the plans that we have for Sweet Oaks,” Petersen said. “We are committed to creating first-class venues where memories will be made to last a lifetime.”

