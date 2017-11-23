Total Wine & More enters Riverside County with first Temecula store

TEMECULA – Total Wine & More, America’s largest independent retailer of fine wine, beer and spirits, is expanding its presence in Southern California with its first store in Riverside County. The new store, located at 40432 Winchester Road in Temecula, opened Thursday, Nov. 16.

“Riverside County is a natural next step in our Southern California expansion,” Edward Cooper, Total Wine & More’s vice president for public affairs and community relations, said. “This new location will have a positive impact on the entire Temecula community by generating retail sales tax for the city, bringing approximately 50 new jobs to the region and offering a tremendous selection of wines, beers and spirits to local customers at an unbeatable price.”





Total Wine & More, which is known for its large selection and competitive pricing, offers more than 8,000 wines, 3,000 spirits and 2,500 beers to customers, including hard-to-find labels and locally produced product.

Wines from Maurice Car’rie, South Coast, Bel Vino and Wilson Creek wineries, to name a few, are readily available at the store, making it easy for fans of local wineries to grab a bottle of their favorite vino during hours when the wineries themselves are closed.

“Customers are attracted to our stores based on superior selection and prices, however we offer so much more as a company,” Cooper said. “Our business plan is centered around providing unmatched customer service and supporting the local communities in which we serve.”

To coincide with the new store opening, Total Wine & More partnered with the Assistance League of Temecula Valley, a local nonprofit organization that supports philanthropic programs focused on youth and foster families. During the grand opening weekend – from Thursday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 19 – 10 percent of all wine sales were donated directly to the Assistance League, with a minimum donation of $10,000 guaranteed.

“Donating a percentage of wine sales enables us to give more to the local community, which is always our goal,” Cooper said. “This organization is the first of what will be thousands of charitable partners that we will work with in Southern California. Total Wine & More has donated more than $50 million in in-kind and monetary donations to local and regional charitable organizations throughout the U.S. since our inception, and we aim to continue to grow these contributions.”

Beyond its local charitable donations, Total Wine & More will hire and train a local team of experts to uphold its national commitment to industry-leading customer service, according to Cooper.

“Our team is trained for more than 150 hours prior to beginning their work with us, and each team member receives continuous training in order to assist customers in navigating our expansive selection,” Cooper said. “Beyond in-store training, we also offer educational trips to wine regions. Each year, 70 Total Wine & More team members have the chance to visit and experience Napa and Sonoma Valley wineries, and every other year, we treat more than 50 team members to a European wine trip to learn more about wines that are native to France, Spain and Italy.”

Total Wine & More also offers guests the opportunity to learn about products through special classes inside each store’s state-of-the-art classroom. In addition, the retailer helps guests pair their favorite foods and wines using an in-store app, offering customized pairings that can be shared to a mobile device or computer.

“Consumer demand for what many consider to be the ‘ultimate customer experience’ continues to rise, and we are positioned to meet and exceed that demand,” Cooper said. “Through our specialized programs and local partnerships, we look forward to joining the fabric of the Temecula community and giving guests the exceptional service, selection and prices they deserve for years to come.”