Visit Temecula Valley elects 2017 executive board and directors

TEMECULA – Members of Visit Temecula Valley, the region’s official tourism-marketing organization and resource for visitors, recently elected the 2017 executive board to serve one-year terms. VTV members also re-elected incumbent directors for three-year terms.

VTV members named Cherise Manning of A Grape Escape Balloon Adventure as chairman of the executive board. The additional 2017 executive board members selected are John Kelliher of Grapeline Wine Tours as first vice chairman, Ken Westmyer of Quality Inn Temecula Valley Wine Country as first vice chairman of the Tourism Improvement District advisory board, Scott Wilson of Pechanga Resort and Casino as second vice chairman, Bill Wilson of Wilson Creek Winery as treasurer and Melody Brunsting of Melody’s Ad Works as secretary. The 2016 chairman of the board, Tom DeMott of Temecula Creek Inn, continues in 2017 as a VTV board director.

Re-elected to the board were incumbents Robert Renzoni of Robert Renzoni Vineyards, Ken Smith of Galway Downs and Jan Smith of Inland Management Group. The 2017 VTV board also includes Kim Baily of Baily’s Old Town Temecula, Kym Espinosa of Promenade Temecula, Denis Ferguson of Net Result Hospitality & Development Group, Kathy Lindeman of Holiday Inn Express Temecula, Crystal Magon of South Coast Winery Resort & Spa, Marie Pranger of Springhill Suites by Marriott Temecula Wine Country, Carlos Palma of Palomar Inn Hotel and Greg Roberts of Embassy Suites by Hilton Temecula Valley Wine Country.

Welcoming 2.7 million visitors each year, the Temecula Valley tourism industry had a 2015 economic impact of total direct travel spending by visitors into the local economy of $696 million. This impact represented a 4.7 percent increase over 2014. Supporting nearly 7,400 jobs, Temecula Valley tourism generated earnings of a record $237 million, a 6.9 percent increase.

The VTV board votes on organization decisions, oversees the financials and activities of the nonprofit organization and represents stakeholders to provide compelling reasons to visit and stay the night. All board members contribute to the 501(c) (6) nonprofit organization on a volunteer basis.

In 2008, the governing board of the then, Temecula Valley Convention & Visitors Bureau implemented the branding initiative, Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country. It has proven very effective in attracting visitors including high-value, culinary travelers who use their discretionary income to enjoy food, wine and related activities, thereby infusing monies directly into the local Temecula Valley economy.

In 2014, companion to the 10-year anniversary celebration of the TVCVB organization, the governing board unveiled the new Visit Temecula Valley corporate identity. Like Visit California in 2011, Visit Napa Valley in 2012, and Visit Santa Barbara in 2013, the new moniker establishes a better focus, is easier to remember, and helps create desire to discover and experience all that Temecula Valley has to offer.

Visit Temecula Valley is online at www.VisitTemeculaValley.com. The Temecula Valley Visitors Center is located in downtown, Old Town Temecula at Third Street and Mercedes Street and adjacent the Old Town Temecula public parking garage. To learn about VTV membership, please call (888) 363-2852 or (951) 491-6085.