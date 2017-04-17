Felon who damaged Temecula business, tussled with deputies sentenced

MURRIETA – A felon who threw rocks through the windows of a Temecula business, then scuffled with sheriff’s deputies during his arrest pleaded guilty Thursday, April 13, to felony and misdemeanor charges and was immediately sentenced to two years mandatory supervision.

Jeffrey Colin Perry, 25, admitted one count each of vandalism resulting in more than $5,000 damage and resisting arrest under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admissions, prosecutors dropped charges of battery on a peace officer and obstruction of a peace officer.

Superior Court Judge Kelly Hansen certified the terms of the plea deal and imposed the sentence stipulated by the prosecution and defense.

Mandatory supervision is considered a stricter form of probation and is applied in lieu of jail to reduce overcrowding in correctional facilities.

According to court records, Perry previously received a yearlong sentence of mandatory supervision for a 2014 conviction of manufacturing methamphetamine.

According to sheriff’s officials, on the night of Feb. 13, the defendant flew into a rage outside a business in the 28000 block of Jefferson Avenue, screaming and hurling several rocks through the front windows of the building.

When deputies rolled up, they found Perry “extremely agitated and uncooperative,” but there was no clear reason why he was vandalizing the property, said sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Menchaca.

He said Perry struggled with the two lawmen as they tried to handcuff him, but they eventually managed to wrestle him into custody.

No one was injured.

In addition to the meth conviction, Perry has priors for petty theft and possession of drugs for sale, according to court records.