HEMET: Felon accused of gunning down sibling charged

BANNING – An ex-con accused of gunning down his younger sister in Hemet was charged today with murder.

Alfredo Abran Esqueda, 26, was arrested Friday following a Hemet police investigation into the Jan. 6 slaying of 24-year-old Josefina Esqueda.

Along with the murder count, the defendant is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a gun during the commission of a felony.

Esqueda, who’s being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta, is scheduled to make his initial court appearance this afternoon at the Banning Justice Center.

Hemet police Lt. Eddie Pust said the convicted felon allegedly shot the victim in the head at their family home in the 300 block of Franklin Street.

A possible motive was not disclosed.

Friends took the mortally wounded woman to Hemet Valley Medical Center and dropped her in the emergency room, then immediately left the location, according to Pust.

She was transported a short time later to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley, where she lingered in a coma for three days before succumbing to her injuries.

Detectives were able to determine that the shooting occurred at the Franklin Street location and began questioning potential witnesses, culminating in the identification of her brother as the alleged perpetrator, according to Pust.

The ex-con was found in the 16000 block of Maplegrove Street in La Puente, where he was taken into custody without incident. Additional evidence was recovered at a residence on Holton Street in La Puente, Pust said.

According to court records, Esqueda has prior convictions for assault with a deadly weapon resulting in great bodily injury and parole violations.