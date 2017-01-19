HEMET: Man allegedly flees cops in stolen SUV

HEMET – A man suspected of stealing an SUV and trying to flee from Hemet police and Riverside County sheriff’s deputies on city streets was being held today in lieu $140,000 bail.

Phelan Bardo Fleming, 23, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of felony evading, receiving stolen property, reckless driving and committing a felony while on bail.

According to Hemet police Sgt. Bob Nishida, members of the county’s Gang Task Force spotted Fleming in the 300 block of Palm Avenue and ran a check on the gray Ford Explorer Sport Trac he was driving, which was confirmed stolen earlier in the day in an unincorporated area near Hemet.

Deputies, joined by Hemet police officers, signaled the suspect to pull over, but he refused, accelerating away from law enforcement officers, triggering a pursuit, Nishida alleged.

“Fleming endangered other motorists by driving on the wrong side of the roadway and failing to obey traffic signs and signals,” the sergeant said.

He said the early evening chase lasted about 13 minutes before the suspect stopped in the 800 block of South Buena Vista Street, where he surrendered without further incident.

No one was injured.

According to court records, Fleming has several felony cases pending, including one for receiving stolen property and another for auto theft. Both alleged offenses occurred in December.