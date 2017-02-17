Homeless man accused of marring Old Town Temecula business arraigned   

MURRIETA – A homeless man who allegedly vandalized a business on Old Town Front Street in Temecula, causing thousands of dollars in damage, was charged Feb.16 with felony vandalism.

Charles Robert Stickels, 34, was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 14 after he was located by Riverside County sheriff’s deputies.

Stickels was arraigned before Superior Court Judge Mark Mandio, who appointed him a public defender prior to taking his not guilty plea. The judge scheduled a felony settlement conference for Feb. 28 at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta.

Stickels is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail at the Southwest Detention Center.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Gaskins, an investigation into vandalism against the Old Town property began on Feb. 3. Court papers alleged that the offense resulted in losses exceeding $5,000.

Gaskins said that detectives quickly identified Stickels as the alleged perpetrator, and deputies kept an eye out for the convicted felon over the ensuing days, finally catching up with him at the intersection of Old Town Front Street and Moreno Road, where he was taken into custody without incident.

According to court records, Stickels has prior convictions for vandalism and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

