Parolee to be sentenced for evasion attempt, car crash

MURRIETA – An ex-convict who tried to flee from a sheriff’s deputy in a stolen car but was stopped by a wrought iron fence is slated to be sentenced today in Murrieta.

Charles Edward McCutcheon, 29, of Lake Elsinore pleaded guilty last month to auto theft and evading arrest. In exchange for his admissions, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office dropped a sentence-enhancing allegation against McCutcheon of committing a crime within five years of parole.

Superior Court Judge Mark Mandio is expected to certify the plea deal during a hearing at the Southwest Justice Center. McCutcheon is being held without bail at the nearby Southwest Detention Center.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. David Cardoza, a deputy patrolling the area of Collier Avenue and Minthorn Street in Lake Elsinore on the night of Oct. 20 saw a Honda Civic blow through a stop sign and went after the driver – McCutcheon – signaling him to stop.

Cardoza alleged that McCutcheon accelerated, heading southbound on Minthorn adjacent to Interstate 15, until reaching a dead end. According to Cardoza. the Honda plowed through a wrought iron fence separating Minthorn from Main Street, where the compact came to rest and was no longer drivable.

McCutcheon was taken into custody without further incident and treated for minor injuries at Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar before being taken to jail.

According to court records, McCutcheon has prior convictions for being in possession of an illegal firearm and auto theft.