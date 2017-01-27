Teen suspected of killing woman in DUI wreck

MURRIETA – A 17-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 24, on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter for killing a woman whose car she hit while allegedly driving under the influence of drugs on a Murrieta street in the middle of a rainstorm.

The suspect, identified only as a Perris girl, allegedly killed 26-year-old Leah Reay of Wildomar Sunday night at the intersection of Murrieta Hot Springs and Alta Murrieta roads.

The teen is being held at Riverside Juvenile Hall.

According to Murrieta police Sgt. Jay Froboese, about 9 p.m. Sunday, a patrolman was headed westbound on Murrieta Hot Springs when he was passed by a Chrysler 300 going about 60 mph amid a heavy downpour.

The officer sped up in preparation for making a traffic stop when he saw the Chrysler plow through a red light at Jackson Avenue, Froboese said.

“At that point, the Murrieta officer activated his overhead lights, but was too far back to get the attention of the Chrysler 300 driver, (who) continued at speeds in excess of 60 mph,” Froboese said.

Reay was driving a Toyota MR5, going eastbound on Murrieta Hot Springs, and was initiating a left turn onto Alta Murrieta when the teenager approached and ran the red light – slamming into the passenger side of the compact sports car, Froboese alleged.

Froboese said the victim was turning on a green arrow. She was killed on impact.

The 17-year-old was taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar, where she was treated for an internal injury, as well as a broken wrist. Froboese said she was released from the hospital and was taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with information about the collision was asked to contact the traffic investigation unit at (951) 461-6375.