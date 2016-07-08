Alyssa Ayala proves daily that “If you dream it you can achieve it”

Alyssa Ayala is a young adult who has set goals for herself and knows exactly what she wants to accomplish in life. Through her high school studies and her volunteer work in her community, she has proven she knows how to work hard to achieve the goals she sets for herself, while maintaining an extremely high personal standard. A life-long Disney fan, one of her favorite quotes has always been by Walt Disney, who said, “If you dream it you can achieve it.”

While in high school, Ayala had to learn to balance her community activities and school work because she knew community service was an essential key to her future success.

“I really had to learn how to balance my time during the school year and I had to learn how to overcome procrastination,” Ayalla said. “I had very little social time with friends and I spent many nights studying for tests and working on essays and projects.”

In addition to her school studies and being part of the National Honor Society, Ayala has also always been very involved in community service organizations. She was in the Girl Scouts for 10 years and is active in the Inland Empire Military Explorers as a Commanding Officer for the program.

While she was a Girl Scout, Ayala participated in many community activities including feeding the homeless and volunteering her time to help in community cleanup projects. As a member of the Inland Empire Military Explorers, Ayala participated in countless various activities such as working at various airshows. Ayala explained, “Being a member of the military explorers program was a great opportunity to further my military leadership skills.”

In addition to her other extra-curricular activities, Ayala has also been a member of Hemet-Ryan’s Civil Air Patrol Squadron 59 since 2010.

“Being in the Civil Air Patrol has been a great experience and has enhanced my leadership skills,” Ayalla said. “Being a First Sergeant in the program I help in running each weekly meeting; assisting with inspection and drill, guiding my flight sergeants and flight commanders, and being an overall leader for the cadets in my squadron.

“I started as a young, inexperienced cadet and this program transformed me into a leader and teacher,” Ayala explained. “The best part of my involvement is all the community activities we do. Having the opportunity to be able to participate in these organizations really helped with my involvement in the community.”

In addition to being actively involved in her community, Ayala recently graduated as valedictorian from San Jacinto Valley Academy with a 4.2 GPA.

Now that she has graduated from high school, Ayala plans on attending Rocky Mountain College in Montana in the fall to pursue a major in aeronautical sciences and aviation. She will also be joining the college’s Army ROTC and plans on joining the Montana National Guard.

While in college Ayala plans on attending the school’s aviation program so she can get her commercial pilot’s license and eventually become a helicopter pilot for the U.S. Army.

Ayala will be getting a scholarship from the Army National Guard that will help with her tuition. Additionally, she was recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship by the Hemet & San Jacinto Republican Women’s Federated Club, where she read an essay she wrote about the United States Constitution and what the it means to her.

“I am very grateful for the United States Constitution,” Ayala said after her speech. “Since I would like to serve in the near future, I felt extremely connected to the opportunities the Constitution gives us all and I am looking forward to serving our country.”

Ayala said she believes the United States military is a great advantage for every individual.

“Fighting for the rights of our people and the Constitution is a privileged opportunity for a small sacrifice,” she said. “I would give my life for the safeguard of the United States and I would die for my country. I would more than willingly go to the front lines of combat and fight for what I believe in. Dying in combat – even if that meant sacrificing myself – would be one of the most honorable ways to die. I believe that every individual in the United States should have this mindset, and not be afraid of combat.”

Ayala said she is a proud American female, who would fight for her country, and would die while doing it.

Considering everything she has already accomplished and the goals she has set for herself, Ayala continues to prove that with the right motivation and a willingness to work hard there is nothing she cannot achieve.