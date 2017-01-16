Biola University names 27 local students to dean’s list

LA MIRADA – The following area students were among the 1,575 students who were named to the fall 2016 dean’s list. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a grade-point average of 3.60 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credit units and whose cumulative grade-point average is at least a 3.20.

Zachary Brisson, Jennifer Carrion, Julie Ghironzi, Kenneth Grant, Kylie Kitabjian, Aimee Sanchez, Kathleen Smith and Morgan Smith of Murrieta were recognized on the dean’s list for their academic efforts.

Ian Wanamaker and Emily Jackson from Sun City were named to the dean’s list.

From Temecula, Bailee Bac, Logan Bac, Amanda Beshay, Caitie Donovan, Victoria Dunbar, Emily Ednoff, Kelcey Parker, Wilma Peery, Kelsey Post, Jenny Rulison, Melissa Velazquez, Olivia Velazquez, Melissa Way and Moriah Wilson were all honored with placement on the dean’s list.

Margaret Langworthy, Megan Scharpen and Joshua Shirey from Wildomar were also named to the dean’s list.

“Inclusion on the Biola dean’s list is an indication that this student is performing exceptionally well in a rigorous academic program,” Patricia Pike, vice provost for undergraduate education, said. “Our dean’s list students are bright, motivated, engaged, competent and personable. They are already demonstrating the characteristics of success that results from applied intelligence and that will support future endeavors in society, community, career and family life.”

