California Highway Patrol safety enforcement operations yield safety improvements for pedestrians around school bus stops

HEMET – As part of efforts to improve pedestrian safety, the California Highway Patrol conducted a school bus-pedestrian safety enforcement operation, Aug.28, focusing on motorists who fail to stop for a school bus with its flashing red lights activated and stop arm extended, if equipped.

School bus-pedestrian safety is a key issue in the community, and the CHP is committed to upholding pedestrian safety laws to protect the public. As a result of the recent operation, four citations were issued, five warnings were issued and an untold number of motorists, parents, and students were educated on the importance of school bus pedestrian safety.

The CHP strongly reminds motorists to obey the traffic laws, especially around school buses.

When school bus red lights are flashing, there is no passing. Children are either entering or exiting the school bus when the red lights are flashing. Drivers must stop from either direction until the children have safely crossed the street and the lights stop flashing.

Yellow flashing lights on a school bus warn drivers to slow down and prepare to stop.

Be alert and don’t be distracted when children are standing at a school bus stop. Children are often unpredictable and may dart out in front of traffic, not recognizing traffic hazards or risk.

Slow down and use extra caution when pedestrians are present – especially in school zones and before and after school.

Parents are an important part of traffic safety education. Children need to learn to be safe pedestrians as they walk to and from school and the school bus.

Here are tips to keep your student safe.

Arrive at the bus stop at least five minutes early and stand 10 feet away from the road.

Do not let children play running games or push or shove at the bus stop.

If a child drops something near the bus, warn them to never, ever, pick it up. Instead, the child should tell the bus driver and wait for assistance to pickup the dropped object. If a child bends over to pick up a dropped object, they might not be seen by the bus driver and could be hurt.

Remind children to look to the right before they step off the bus. Drivers sometimes try to pass buses on the right.

If children must cross the street to get to the bus, remind them to wait for the bus driver to signal it is safe to cross. Do not get on or off the school bus until the bus driver has said it is safe to do so. If a child misses the bus, do not run after it.

When walking, practice good pedestrian behavior and walk on the sidewalk, if there is one. If there is no sidewalk, walk single file, facing traffic and stay on the shoulder as far off the road as possible.

Before crossing the street, stop, look left, right and then left again. Cross at corners, crosswalks or intersections wherever possible. This spot is where drivers expect to see pedestrians.

The CHP is committed to doing their part to keep the community safe. They urge every member of the community to be safe and follow the rules of the road. Remember, pedestrians don’t have armor. Traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility. For additional information, contact the CHP San Gorgonio Pass Area’s Public Information Officer Darren Meyer at (951) 769-2000.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.