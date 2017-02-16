Cawston Elementary participating in the Follett Challenge

HEMET – Hemet Unified School District Library Tech Sandra Blasic and Cawston Elementary School are in the running to be considered one of the most innovative school libraries.

They entered the Follett Challenge, a program created to find and reward libraries for their work applying technology, content and creativity in ways that engage students, foster literacy and promote critical thinking.

Cawston Elementary School recognized Blasic for doing a great job with limited resources, even participating in the Follett Challenge. With her help, the Revolutionary Readers of Cawston Elementary School created a video entry that was available for viewing and was open for voting from Jan. 23 through Jan. 27. Voting has now closed, and entries are being judged.

The Follett Challenge will announce the three semi-finalists and 10 People’s Choice winners Feb. 28, and the grand prize winner will be announced April 28 at www.follettchallenge.com. Semi-finalists will win $30,000, People’s Choice winners will win $8,000 and the grand prize winner receives an additional $30,000.

Follett Corporation was founded in 1873 and began selling new and used textbooks, stationary and school supplies. Over time Follett diversified the business, expanding into college bookstores and textbooks, classroom curriculum, school libraries and school management software.

Each year, the Follett Challenge awards innovative educators for their ground-breaking educational programs. Through the Follett Challenge, educators are given a platform to share their stories of the unique programs and initiatives they use to teach students critical 21st-century skills.