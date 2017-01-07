Cawston Elementary School students introduced to the exciting possibilities in their futures

HEMET – Hemet Unified School District staff is committed to ensuring students are college and career ready when they graduate high school. The question is when should staff encourage students to start thinking about their life after high school? When should they introduce students to pathways that will help them reach their dreams? Well, Cawston Elementary School staff believes there is no time too early to introduce students to the idea of planning for their future. At a Flag Friday ceremony Dec. 2, Cawston students were shown what they can expect in their academic years to come.

School Counselor Aida Sandoval explained to the students the steps their educational journey would take in Hemet Unified and the importance of education in general. She said that after their time at Cawston, the majority of them would graduate to Rancho Viejo Middle School, and later to Tahquitz High School. She explained to them that after high school students could go to college to continue their education and the various opportunities a strong education can bring. The Tahquitz High School cheerleaders joined Sandoval on the blacktop. The cheerleaders ran out smiling and clapping as they greeted the students.

“They are little ones so the entertainment value really hits home for them,” said Sandoval. The Tahquitz cheerleaders performed a dance routine complete with stunts and gymnastics. After the cheerleaders performed, Aida took to the stage again. She introduced nine high school graduates who were attending college. The college students, mostly Tahquitz High School graduates, walked along the blacktop in their graduation caps and gowns. The graduates told the elementary students which college they were attending, what was their major, and what they want to do with their degree. One of the graduates said she was going to school to become a teacher so she can help children just like them. In response, a transitional kindergarten student turned to her teacher and said, “That is what I want to do. I want to help people just like her.”

Sandoval said students were coming up to her all day talking about the assembly. They talked excitedly about the cheerleaders, how they visited them in their classrooms and played with them on the playground, and how they wanted to earn a cap and gown just like the graduates and go to college.

“It is important as educators that we encourage our students to think and get excited about school, especially at an early age,” Sandoval said. “Planting the college seed early enlightens our students to strive, to be successful and to have a positive outlook on their future.”