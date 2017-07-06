Chapman of Northeastern University named to spring semester 2017 dean’s list

BOSTON – Northeastern University is pleased to recognize those students who distinguish themselves academically during the course of the school year. Temecula resident Elizabeth Chapman, a Northeastern University student majoring in mechanical engineering, was recently named to the university’s dean’s list for the 2017 spring semester.

To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry at least four courses, have a GPA of 3.5 or greater and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career.

Additionally, Chapman is a member of the University Honors Program, which offers high caliber students the chance to further hone their studies and interests, live in special interest on-campus housing and participate in one or two honors courses each term. Invitation into the honors program is highly competitive, and students must maintain a high GPA and have a strong commitment to campus leadership to remain a part.

Founded in 1898, Northeastern University is a globally engaged research university and a world leader in experiential learning, offering students opportunities for professional work, research, service and learning in 133 countries on seven continents. The solutions-focused research enterprise is strategically aligned with three global imperatives: health, security and sustainability. Northeastern University offers a comprehensive range of degrees through the doctorate in nine colleges and schools and select advanced degrees at graduate campuses in Seattle, Silicon Valley, Toronto and Charlotte, North Carolina.