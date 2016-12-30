Counselor Regina Shoppe of Hamilton School recognized by HUSD Board

HEMET – The governing board of the Hemet Unified School District, on nomination by Trustee Megan Haley, has selected Counselor Regina Shoppe from Hamilton School, as the November recipient of the Governing Board Recognition and Award.

Shoppe received her bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Social Behavior from the University of California, Irvine. In July 2004, she received her master’s degree from Azusa Pacific University, and she began her career with the district at Hamilton School.

Regina’s job involves not only counseling students on how to be successful in school and life, but she has taken on the major role of our Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support coach, Principal Carol Robilotta said. She meets with PBIS Tier 1 and Tier II teams regularly; she developed the PBIS newsletter, informing parents of PBIS activities. She has also created monthly PBIS All-Star incentive events. Shoppe also created lessons to support students in how to meet PBIS expectations, so they’ll get to attend the party the next month.

“PBIS has had a positive impact on our campus, and we attribute much of this success to Regina Shoppe,” Robilotta said.

For outstanding performance, professionalism and loyalty to the Hemet Unified School District, Trustee Megan Haley presented Regina Shoppe with the Governing Board Recognition of Excellence Award and a $500 certificate to be used toward the district program of her choice.