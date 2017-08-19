D’Hondt graduates from Simpson College

INDIANOLA, Iowa – Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, held commencement April 29. Hannah D’Hondt of Murrieta graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in biology. D’Hondt is the daughter of Robert D’Hondt and Cynthia Agan of Murrieta.

Simpson College is a short drive from Iowa’s capital city in Des Moines. Founded in 1860 by members of the United Methodist Church, Simpson College has approximately 1,300 full-time undergraduate students and approximately 400 part-time students. Simpson College also has campuses in West Des Moines and Ankeny serving primarily adult learners. Simpson College offers 80 majors and minors, is a member of the NCAA Division III Iowa Athletic Conference, hosts eight Greek houses on campus and sponsors many extracurricular options for student involvement.

One Response to "D’Hondt graduates from Simpson College"

  1. Simpson College   August 21, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Congratulations Hannah!

    Reply

