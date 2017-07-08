Diagnostic Medical Sonography students graduate employment-ready

SAN JACINTO – Nine students who made up the Mt. San Jacinto College Diagnostic Medical Sonography class of 2017 all passed their licensing exams before graduation day, May 26. The accomplishment of 100 percent of students receiving their licensing before graduation is a first for the program.

The successful licensing is an important testament to the success and reputation of the program and education at MSJC in that students are employable on or before graduation day. The Diagnostic Medical Sonography program is accredited through the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Program. MSJC is one of only three accredited community college programs in Southern California. The accreditation allows students to sit for licensing exams 60 days before graduation.

For more information, contact interim program director Tracy Francis at (951) 639-5565.