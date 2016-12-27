Five graduate Air Force basic training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Five new airmen with ties to Temecula Valley graduate Air Force basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

U.S. Air Force Airman Anjil S. Dowdell, U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Latonia L. Burton, U.S. Air Force Airman Gregory J. Ogin, U.S. Air Force Airman William P. Woodland and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cody Schneider all graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

Dowdell is the daughter of Ali and Empress Dowdell of Murrieta. She is a 2016 graduate of Tenaja Canyon Academy.

Burton is the daughter of Marvin Platt of Durham, North Carolina, granddaughter of Mary Davis of Columbia, South Carolina, and daughter-in-law of Marcus Burton of Temecula. She is a 2016 graduate of Irmo High School in Columbia, South Carolina She earned a bachelor’s degree in 2016 from Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina

Ogin is the son of Wayne and Linda Ogin of Temecula. He is a 2013 graduate of Chaparral High School in Temecula.

Woodland is the son of Darlynn and James Woodland and brother of Michael Woodland, all of Murrieta. He is a 2016 graduate of Vista Murrieta High School.

Schneider is a 2010 graduate of Elsinore High School in Wildomar. He earned an associate degree in 2016 from Norco College in Norco.

The airmen completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.