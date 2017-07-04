“Food Science: Ice Cream and Pizza Party” teen program takes over the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library

By on No Comment

Teens create ice cream sundaes and eat pizza after learning the science of making ice cream at the teen program July 10 at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library. Thinkstock/alexmak72427 photo
Teens create ice cream sundaes and eat pizza after learning the science of making ice cream at the teen program July 10 at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library. Thinkstock/alexmak72427 photo

TEMECULA – There’s time for one more experiment before the end of summer. Learn about the science of making ice cream at the teen program, “Food Science: Ice Cream and Pizza Party,” 7 p.m. Monday, July 10, at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library, 30600 Pauba Road.

With a whole lot of shaking, moving and freeze-point depression, teens will make ice cream fresh out of a sandwich bag. Celebrate the success of the experiment with pizza and a sundae. At the end of the evening, teen will want to declare, “Science Rules!”

Sponsored by the Friends of the Temecula Libraries, the teen program is for students, grade 7-12, and is limited to 40 participants. Advanced registration begins two weeks before scheduled programs and events. Register at the library reference desk or by calling (951) 693-8940.

, , ,

“Food Science: Ice Cream and Pizza Party” teen program takes over the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Comments Protected by WP-SpamShield Spam Blocker