“Food Science: Ice Cream and Pizza Party” teen program takes over the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library

TEMECULA – There’s time for one more experiment before the end of summer. Learn about the science of making ice cream at the teen program, “Food Science: Ice Cream and Pizza Party,” 7 p.m. Monday, July 10, at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library, 30600 Pauba Road.

With a whole lot of shaking, moving and freeze-point depression, teens will make ice cream fresh out of a sandwich bag. Celebrate the success of the experiment with pizza and a sundae. At the end of the evening, teen will want to declare, “Science Rules!”

Sponsored by the Friends of the Temecula Libraries, the teen program is for students, grade 7-12, and is limited to 40 participants. Advanced registration begins two weeks before scheduled programs and events. Register at the library reference desk or by calling (951) 693-8940.