Gallardo graduates U.S. Air Force Basic Training

SAN ANTONIO, TX – U.S. Air Force Airman Elizabeth D. Gallardo graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Gallardo is the daughter of Yolanda Valencia of North Las Vegas, Nevada, and granddaughter of Maria Perez of Murrieta.

She is a 2015 graduate of Vista Murrieta High School in Murrieta.