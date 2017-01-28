Guerrero named to the Champlain College dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester

BURLINGTON, VERMONT – Ashlee Guerrero of Murrieta has been named to the Champlain College dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

Students on the dean’s list have achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the semester. Guerrero is majoring in computer forensics and digital investigations.

Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small nonprofit, private college in Burlington, Vt., with additional campuses in Montreal, Quebec and Dublin, Ireland. Champlain offers a traditional undergraduate experience from its beautiful campus overlooking Lake Champlain and more than 60 online undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificates. Champlain’s distinctive career-driven approach to higher education embodies the notion that true learning occurs when information and experience come together to create knowledge.

