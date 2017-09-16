Harvest Hill STEAM Academy PTA wins big, principal gets mohawk

PTA members of the new Harvest Hill STEAM Academy school in Winchester wear mohawk wigs to a ceremony at the school where principal Brian Martes will get a real mohawk haircut as an agreement to PTA members if they exceed their target membership number, Sept. 8. Shane Gibson photo
Great Clips hairstylist Gwendolyn Blakey, gives Harvest Hill STEAM Academy principal Brian Martes a mohawk haircut in front of the school’s students during an assembly to celebrate the exceeded target number of PTA membership, Sept. 8. Shane Gibson photo
Harvest Hill STEAM Academy second-grade student Isabella Martes (left) nervously clings to her dad, Principal Brian Martes as he receives a mohawk haircut to celebrate the exceeded target number of PTA membership, Sept. 8. Shane Gibson photo
Harvest Hill STEAM Academy principal Brian Martes, smiles after receiving a mohawk haircut during an assembly for students and PTA members to celebrate the exceeded target number of PTA membership, Sept. 8. Shane Gibson photo
Harvest Hill STEAM Academy principal Brian Martes, wears a new mohawk haircut after an agreement to perform the hair stunt if PTA members reached their target membership number of 300, Sept. 8. Shane Gibson photo
Harvest Hill STEAM Academy principal Brian Martes and the school’s PTA members celebrate their reached goal of PTA membership, Sept. 8. Shane Gibson photo
Shane is a staff photographer with Valley News and Village News. Motivated by his pure passion for photojournalism, he is dedicated to bringing you accurate news images from within our great community.