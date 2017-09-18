Hemet Unified School District to appoint trustee to vacant seat

By on No Comment

The Hemet Unified School District will appoint a trustee to the vacant seat for Trustee Area 3 on the governing board during its Sept. 19 meeting.

The board plans to interview the 11 qualified applicants during the regular meeting before making its final decision and ultimately appoint and swear in the successful candidate for a provisional appointment to the vacant seat.

The interviews will be held 1 p.m. during open session of the meeting.

Trustee Area 3 covers a large area from Sage to the south, Winchester Road to the west and parts of Hemet, including East Hemet and Valle Vista to the north.

, ,

Hemet Unified School District to appoint trustee to vacant seat added by on
View all posts by Kim Harris →

Kim is a 30-plus year veteran in the news business. Winner of three Society of Professional Journalists awards and three Georgia Press Association awards, Kim prides herself on accurate reporting to give readers the news they need to know in a fair and balanced manner.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Comments Protected by WP-SpamShield Spam Blocker