Hemet Unified School District to appoint trustee to vacant seat

The Hemet Unified School District will appoint a trustee to the vacant seat for Trustee Area 3 on the governing board during its Sept. 19 meeting.

The board plans to interview the 11 qualified applicants during the regular meeting before making its final decision and ultimately appoint and swear in the successful candidate for a provisional appointment to the vacant seat.

The interviews will be held 1 p.m. during open session of the meeting.

Trustee Area 3 covers a large area from Sage to the south, Winchester Road to the west and parts of Hemet, including East Hemet and Valle Vista to the north.