Hemet Unified School District held its 40th annual district spelling bee

HEMET – Hemet Unified School District held its annual spelling bee Tuesday, Jan. 10, in the district office board room. Western Center Academy student Ethan Corum, who placed third last year, was announced as the winner and will advance to the county level.

Hemet Unified has been participating in the Riverside County spelling bee since 1978. LeAnn Fiske, a student from Hemet Unified, won the Riverside County Spelling Bee the first year. Over the past 40 years, Hemet has placed 22 times in the county bee and won five times.

In order to participate in the district-level spelling bee, students from fourth to eighth grade participated in their school’s spelling bee. Students who won first and second place at their site were invited to compete at the district level. Forty-four students attended the event and competed against their peers. After 15 rounds, Ethan Corum was announced as the first place winner. Damara Cormier from Acacia Middle School won second place, Katelynn Brennan also from Acacia won the third place spot, and Aileen Luke from Western Center Academy was named the fourth place winner.

Students were called up one at a time by the spelling bee master Dr. Walt Pleasnick. They were able to ask the origin of the word, a definition, and if there were alternative pronunciations. The panel of six judges present ensured that students received correct information and spelled their word correctly. This year’s spelling bee panel included head judge Merri Snow, judges Joe Wojcik, Dagmar Rea and Elizabeth Areiza, arbitrator Sue Breyer, timekeeper Sylvia Ortiz, challenge recorder Linda Rush and the round adviser Karena Chum.

Ethan Corum competes in the county-level spelling bee Feb. 22 at the Moreno Valley Conference and Recreation Center.