High school students get hands-on nursing experience at Menifee Mt. San Jacinto College health camp

The Temescal Canyon High School student carefully ran her sonogram wand over a simulated fetus. She watched it as it moved on the ultrasound monitor. Its little heart quietly beat as a smile came to her face.

It was her first experience with what a doctor or a diagnostic medical sonogram technician might see in a doctor’s office or hospital.

It is a memory never to be forgotten from the first Health Occupation Discovery Camp sponsored by the Inland Health Professions Coalition at the Menifee campus of Mt. San Jacinto College Jan. 12-13. Almost 160 seniors from Temescal Canyon High School and Val Verde High School attended the two-day camp. San Jacinto High School students were also invited but were unable to attend due to transportation problems.

It was the first time the camp was offered area high schools at the Menifee Mt. San Jacinto College campus, and it was designed to encourage students to enter the health care profession. The two-day health care camp was made possible with a $5,000 Perkins college grant for career occupations, according to Peter Zografos, Ph.D., R.N., director of the colleges School of Nursing.

“We haven’t done a very good job of reaching out to the community about the opportunities they have in health care,” Zografos said. “We want to continue to do these camps at our campus.”

Helping with the camp at the Mt. San Jacinto College nursing college were 12 staff and faculty along with 20 regular nursing school students. The students were broken into two groups and given hands on experiences with what and how the Mt. San Jacinto College nursing students learn the skills needed in the various nursing professions.

As diagnostic medical sonogram director Tracy Francis guided the students’ hands over simulated fetus, she suggested the medical profession offers good paying jobs to students receiving their Associate of Science in diagnostic medical sonogram. They can look forward to making $28 to $32 an hour at hospitals and doctors’ offices. The Mt. San Jacinto College diagnostic medical sonogram program has about eight to 10 students per term.

The two-day camp gave the high school students an opportunity to learn about other badly needed nursing skills that are taught at the Menifee Campus School of Nursing and Allied Health program. They include the Associate of Science in diagnostic medical sonogram, an Associate of Science in nursing, a Certified Nursing certificate and an Emergency Services course.

The high school students each received some hands-on experience in each of the medical fields offered at the college with the hope of encouraging them to become a part of medical community.

“As long as people get sick, we will always have a job,” Mt. San Jacinto College professor Regina Marks, director of the Certified Nursing Assistance program and nursing teacher at the camp, said to visiting students in her classroom, The students explored the classroom becoming familiar with blood pressure cuffs, stethoscopes and other items they would use on the job.

Another group of students were introduced to the hospital simulation rooms. The rooms have everything a hospital would have with mannequin patients in the beds for the Registered Nursing program, including patient charts, intravenous equipment and monitors. Nursing Instructor and Registered Nurse Laura Gibson showed one of the students how they might insert a nasal gastric tube into one of the simulated patients. Mt. San Jacinto College nursing students were helping the high school visitors to perform other procedures on the mannequins they have learned a nurse might have to do in a real hospital room.

In the second simulated patient room a student was using a stethoscope to hear the heart and lung sounds built into a mannequin patient. The students could even see the mannequin chest move up and down as if it was actually breathing.

The high school students had the opportunity to visit the Emergency Medical Services teaching room. There they found a simulated injured person who could talk and move like a patient that might be found during an EMT emergency call. This particular mannequin patient lay blinking its eyes and told students he had hurt his left leg; the injury turned out to be a simulated gunshot wound.

EMT 1 Instructor Dave King talked to the mannequin demonstrating to students what might be said to an injured person as he went through the appropriate procedures before loading the patient into an ambulance model. Two Mt San Jacinto College EMT students went through the ambulance procedures, siren and all, until pretending to arrive at a hospital’s emergency room.

“We have a very high success rate,” King said of the EMT program offered at Mt. San Jacinto College.

Each of the faculty members took time explaining the opportunities offered in the allied health professional field to the visiting high school students.

Peyton Miles, a senior at Temescal Canyon, said the camp was “really amazing. The electronics and mannequins are really cool. It’s an unbelievable opportunity.”

Zografos said at lunchtime that the reaction of the students has been very gratifying.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Zografos said. “We are getting great feedback from the students and from the faculty. They are really excited. I’m just happy we can do this.” He said the response from school staff has been tremendous and hopes they can bring the camp back each year.

“It’s a really great experience,” Temescal Canyon senior Paige Zinda said. She said she particularly liked the EMT presentation with the ambulance and lifelike experience in the classroom.

Temescal Canyon senior Aeriel Medina said, “It really opened my eyes to new opportunities college gives you.” She said it got her out of the high school setting and had her thinking about going into the medical field.

All of the students were very excited about their first hands-on experience provided by the unique program.

More information about the Mt. San Jacinto College Nursing and Allied Health department is available at www.msjc.edu/alliedhealth or www.msjc.edu/CTE , or call the Menifee campus at (951) 672-6752. The Menifee campus is located at 28237 La Piedra Road.