Lake Elsinore Wildomar Elks announce scholarship winners

LAKE ELSINORE – The Lake Elsinore Wildomar Elks Lodge No. 2591 hosted its annual Scholarship Awards Dinner Saturday, March 18. Students, family members, school personnel and city officials were treated to dinner at the lodge.

Soozi Greene, the scholarship chairperson of the Elks Ladies, a lodge auxiliary group, spoke first and announced the scholarship recipients including Reina De Young Johnson of Ortega High School, $500; Destinee Davis of Temescal Canyon High School, $500; Jordan Castello of Elsinore High School, $500; Victoria Casey and Jordyn Strange of Temescal Canyon High School, $875 each; Megan Carter of Lakeside High School, $875 and Brianna Gorham-Moran, $875.

Lodge scholarship Chairwoman Patty Quick spoke next on the program and announced more scholarship recipients including Ashley Arrucha of Lakeside High School, $2,000 and $800 for district and state; Jolie Andersen of Lakeside High School, $1,000 and $800 for district and state; Sydney Southwick of Elsinore High School, $500; Dylan Dickerson of Elsinore High School, $1,500 and $800 for district and state; Justin Dela Cruz of Temescal Canyon High School, $1,500 and $800 for district and state and Shayan Khan of Elsinore High School, $1,000.

All the scholarship recipients also received special certificates of achievement from the cities of Lake Elsinore and Wildomar.