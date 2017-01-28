Laura E. Settle Scholarship awarded to local future teacher Catarina Lara

TEMECULA – The California Retired Teachers Association is an organization with many divisions throughout the state. The organization was founded in 1929 by Laura E. Settle, an elementary school teacher in Pasadena, who served as CalRTA president for 16 years. The organization has worked diligently to create a secure pension system for California retired teachers, and it is still one of their main goals.

In the early 1950s, the Laura E. Settle Scholarship Foundation was created in memory of their primary founder. The foundation awards 30 scholarships every year, each worth $3,000, to worthy state college juniors, seniors and graduate students, who are completing their studies to become teachers. These scholarships are funded primarily through contributions and bequests from CalRTA members.

Catarina Lara is a graduate student at California State University San Marcos where she is completing her studies for a California teaching credential. At their bimonthly meeting Dec. 14, CalRTA Division No. 81 presented Lara with a certificate for the $3,000 scholarship she was awarded for the upcoming semester, funded by the Laura E. Settle Scholarship Foundation.

Lara is literate in English and Spanish. She said education has always been an important part of her life. She earned associate degrees from Mt. San Jacinto College in liberal studies and child development before attending California State University San Marcos. She is currently employed at a child development center. Lara’s goal as a teacher is to motivate, encourage and show her students that learning is fun.

“Ms. Lara is hard working, dependable and a team player,” Lara’s master teacher at La Vorgna Elementary School in Winchester, Alicia Wonacott, said. “Her love for children and teaching is evident in all that she does. From this passion, she is willing to do more than her share of the responsibilities at hand and to always continue growing as a professional. I have been teaching for over a decade and have rarely come across a person so natural in their ability and understanding of effective teaching. She is an asset to any school or educational environment.”