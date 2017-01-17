Lisa Roundtree of Menifee graduates from Roger Williams University

BRISTOL, RHODE ISLAND – Roger Williams University announced Lisa Roundtree of Menifee, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in paralegal studies in August 2016.

