Local school principal receives award from Storm Stadium and raises awareness of Stevens – Johnson syndrome

PERRIS – Local elementary school Principal Teresa Everett received an award Aug. 20 from the Lake Elsinore Storm Stadium for their Storm Baseball Local Legend Program award.

The purpose of the Storm’s program is to recognize and award outstanding local teams or individuals based on their accomplishments, inspirational story, and/or community involvement. The honorees need not be related to sports.

In 2016, the Lake Elsinore Storm Stadium extended the prestigious award to Teresa Everett, principal at Sky View Elementary School in Perris.

The award was presented to Everett by Raj Narayanan, the general manager of the Lake Elsinore Storm Stadium Aug. 20. Everett was chosen for her leadership, in addition to her work in spearheading innovation in education and a commitment to educational equity.

“Receiving the Local Legend award is humbling, and I dedicate this award to the incredible team of educators, staff and parents whose on-going contributions are growing the school’s vision into a reality,” Everett said. “Furthermore, I am thankful for those in our community who value the work of educators and encourage our students to believe in themselves while striving to always do their best. Thank you to Lake Elsinore Storm Stadium for your encouragement. Education is the great equalizer and this must remain true no matter the students’ ZIP code.”

In 2016, Sky View was awarded California Gold Ribbon Award, Title 1 Academic Achievement Award, and Civic Learning Award by the California Department of Education.

When she’s not running her school, Everett is a motivational and keynote speaker. The main mission of her speaking platform, SpeakRivers, is to support children from socio-economically challenged neighborhoods in hopes of inspiring them toward greatness and achieving their dreams and aspirations. Recently, her youngest son was diagnosed with Stevens – Johnson syndrome, which is a rare and serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes. Everett advocates for increasing awareness about this potentially life-threatening syndrome. Her son has since been able to recover and is now in good health.