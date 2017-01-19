Local students receive dictionaries and thesauruses through the Rotary Club of Lake Elsinore program

LAKE ELSINORE – Over the past month, thousands of third and fourth-grade students in the Lake Elsinore Unified School District received dictionaries or thesauruses to assist in furthering their education. The Rotary Club of Lake Elsinore provided the dictionaries as part of their annual literacy program project. Each year, the dictionaries are donated as part of Rotary International’s Future Visions Grant and are given to third-grade students throughout the district. This year, the Rotary Club of Lake Elsinore also purchased thesauruses for the fourth-grade students.

Rotarians visited each classroom to share the books and were greeted with gratitude from students and teachers alike. During the visits to the classrooms, students were invited to ask questions and were encouraged to use their dictionaries and thesauruses to look up the words that presented a challenge within the discussions.

“Giving thesauruses and dictionaries to the students in Lake Elsinore is a small investment that allows our club to help our community’s youth succeed,” Kim Joseph Cousins, president of the Rotary Club of Lake Elsinore, said. “It is also such a wonderful experience to see these children receive a book they can call their own.”

Furthering education for youth is only one aspect of Rotary. Rotarians also spend much time giving back to the community through supporting local projects, volunteering for community events, and hosting special events that showcase our teachers and students.

For more information about community involvement and other Rotary Club of Lake Elsinore programs, visit www.lakeelsinorerotary.org.