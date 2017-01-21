SALINA, KANSAS – Cynthia Martinez of Menifee has been named to the dean’s honor at Kansas Wesleyan University for the 2016 fall semester. One hundred and seventy-nine Kansas Wesleyan University students were named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall 2016 semester. Full-time students with a semester GPA of 3.25-3.74 and no incompletes are listed on the dean’s honor roll at the end of each semester.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post
Cynthia Martinez, dean's honor, Kansas Wesleyan University
Martinez named to dean’s honor roll at Kansas Wesleyan University added by Newsroom on
View all posts by Newsroom →