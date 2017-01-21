Martinez named to dean’s honor roll at Kansas Wesleyan University

SALINA, KANSAS – Cynthia Martinez of Menifee has been named to the dean’s honor at Kansas Wesleyan University for the 2016 fall semester. One hundred and seventy-nine Kansas Wesleyan University students were named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall 2016 semester. Full-time students with a semester GPA of 3.25-3.74 and no incompletes are listed on the dean’s honor roll at the end of each semester.

