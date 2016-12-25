McSweeny Elementary celebrates Red Ribbon Week and gives back to the community

HEMET – McSweeny Elementary School used Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 24-28, as a time to stress the importance of a drug-free life and to give back to the community.

On Friday, Oct. 28, students participated in the Feed the Pumpkin campaign. Approximately 650 cans were donated to the Community Pantry. This amount of food could last up to two weeks and help feed around 150 families. In addition to Feeding the Pumpkin, students also walked in the McSweeny Costume Parade to show off their costumes to parents and staff members. Jim Lineberger, executive director and CEO of Community Pantry, said he loves the partnership he has created with McSweeny Elementary staff. “It touches my heart when we are able to teach young children the value, importance and benefit to help feed those in need,” Lineberger said.

Each day the students wore themed outfits to support students’ commitment to being drug free. On Monday, they wore their clothes backward to indicate they were turning their back to drugs. On Tuesday, students wore red and helped the staff tie red ribbons along the school fences. On Wednesday, students wore crazy socks to “sock it to drugs.” On Thursday, students wore pajamas to school as part of the theme “you snooze, you lose.” On the last day, students wore a costume to “show character and not do drugs.”

Throughout the week students were visited by local emergency responders, AMR Paramedic Travis Lansing, Hemet Police Department Officers Ahl, Spoelstra and Christiansen. Students were told about what emergency responders do on a daily basis and how they are fighting the war against drugs. The emergency responders brought their vehicles on campus so students could get a closer look. Students were given the opportunity to ask questions of each guest.

To donate to Community Pantry or for more information, visit www.hemetcommunitypantry.org.