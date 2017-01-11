Measure V Citizens’ Oversight Committee calls for applications

LAKE ELSINORE – The Lake Elsinore Unified School District governing board is currently seeking qualified community members to serve on an independent Measure V Bond Citizens’ Oversight Committee for the purpose of informing the public on the use of bond proceeds from the district’s Measure V bond program.

At their regular board meeting on Feb. 23, the board will appoint up to 11 individuals to serve for a term of two years, without compensation, not to exceed two consecutive terms. Excluded from membership to the Citizens’ Oversight Committee are district employees, district officials and any vendor, consultant or contractor of the district.

The board is seeking interested individuals from diverse backgrounds including one community business representative, one senior citizen representative, one taxpayer organization representative, two parent or guardian representatives of children within the district, two parents or guardians who are also active in a parent-teacher organization or school site council and four at-large representatives.

The application deadline is 4:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3.

The official application form and information concerning Measure V and the Measure V Citizens’ Oversight Committee can be found on the district’s website at www.leusd.k12.ca.us , or by contacting Dr. Gregory Bowers, assistant superintendent of facilities and operations, at (951) 253-7015.