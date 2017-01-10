Meekhof is an August 2016 graduate of Upper Iowa University

FAYETTE, IOWA – Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce Cynthia Meekhof of Winchester graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree in organizational development in August 2016.

Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 5,800 students, nationally and internationally, at its Fayette campus, 25 U.S. education centers, as well as centers in Malaysia and Hong Kong. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, Upper Iowa University provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.