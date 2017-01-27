Michelle’s Place Breast Cancer Resource Center educational scholarship opportunities still available, applications open until Feb. 28

TEMECULA – Michelle’s Place Breast Cancer Resource Center is offering several educational scholarships, totaling $6,000, for eligible individuals seeking continuing education. Applications are only available until Feb. 28; funds will be dispersed in April 2017.

Michelle’s Place is offering two $1,000 scholarships to individuals whose families have been impacted by cancer. To be eligible for this scholarship the applicant must be affected by cancer in some way or have a family member affected by cancer, and they must utilize the scholarship funds for higher education purposes.

Additionally, Michelle’s Place is facilitating two Patricia Deroeux Scholarships for $2,000 each, on behalf of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce, to a deserving student living in the city of Temecula who is in need of financial assistance for educational purposes and has lost a parent due to cancer.

To fill out an application for both scholarships, visit www.michellesplace.org/outreach/scholarship. For more information on each scholarship, email info@michellesplace.org or visit www.michellesplace.org.