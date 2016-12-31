Michelle’s Place Breast Cancer Resource Center offers $6,000 in educational scholarships for 2017

TEMECULA – Michelle’s Place Breast Cancer Resource Center is pleased to announce that beginning Jan. 1 several educational scholarships, totaling $6,000, will open online for eligible individuals. Applications will available through Feb. 28.

Thanks to funding from the Temecula Valley Women’s Club, Michelle’s Place will be offering two $1,000 scholarships to individuals whose families have been impacted by cancer. To be eligible for this scholarship, the applicant must be affected by cancer in some way or have a family member affected by cancer, and must utilize the scholarship funds for higher education purposes.

Additionally, Michelle’s Place has the privilege to facilitate the Patricia Deroeux Scholarship on behalf of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce to a deserving student living in the City of Temecula who is in need of financial assistance for educational purposes and has lost a parent due to cancer.

Patricia Deroeux, a Temecula resident and employee at the Temecula Chamber of Commerce, was very active in the Temecula community and gave so much of her time helping others. She was a single mother to one son when she died due to complications with pancreatic cancer. The scholarship fund was created by money raised for her son’s education. All unused funds have now become open to qualifying applicants in Temecula Valley.

The Patricia Deroeux scholarship promotes education by rewarding two $2,000 scholarships annually to students under 25 years old and are enrolled in college at full-time status. Award criteria states that recipients must remain a permanent resident in the City of Temecula and have experienced the unfortunate loss of a parent due to cancer.

Both scholarship applications will be available Jan. 1through Feb. 28 on the Michelle’s Place website www.michellesplace.org. For more information on each scholarship, email info@michellesplace.org, or to fill out an application now, visit www.michellesplace.org/outreach/scholarship.