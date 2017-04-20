Mt. San Jacinto College renames child development center after the late Gwendolyn Schlange

The late Gwendolyn Schlange, a longtime educator who also served as a member of the Mt. San Jacinto College Board of Trustees for 20 years, reads to children at the MSJC child development center. The college district has named the center after Schlange, who died in November 2016. Courtesy photo
SAN JACINTO – Mt. San Jacinto College held a public ceremony April 13 to name the Child Development and Education Center on the San Jacinto campus after the late Gwendolyn Schlange, a longtime MSJC board member and Hemet/San Jacinto Valley educator.

Mt. San Jacinto College has named its child development center on the San Jacinto Campus after the late Gwendolyn Schlange, a longtime educator who also served as a member of the MSJC Board of Trustees for 20 years. Courtesy photo
Schlange, who died Nov. 21, was beloved in the community. Her career in education spanned decades in the Hemet/San Jacinto Valley. She dedicated herself for more than 20 years as a trustee on the MSJC board of trustees. During her tenure on the board, she was thrilled to read Dr. Seuss books to the children in the center every March 2, the birth date she shared with the late children’s author.

The MSJC board of trustees took action December 2016 to name the center after Schlange.

The naming ceremony was held at Building 2150 on the San Jacinto campus, 1499 N. State St. in San Jacinto.

