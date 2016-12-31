Mt. San Jacinto College student leaves for NASA

SAN JACINTO – Mt. San Jacinto College student Eric Magallan plans to leave for NASA January 2017 after being selected for an internship program on holographic enhancement technology. He shared the plans recently for this experience with his math classmates at MSJC’s Menifee Valley Campus.

Magallan, 31, of Moreno Valley is planning to earn a degree in computer science. He will be in a team with other college students pursuing a variety of majors to work on the holodeck testbed project. He will assist in developing cost effective, realistic and highly immersive environments for astronaut training. According to Magallan, this project could be used on the International Space Station, rovers, Mars environments and various other places.

Magallan encouraged his classmates to dream big.

“I had a few interviews, but kept getting denied. I didn’t quit though,” Magallan said. He understands that opportunities like these take more work to attain. Over the past two years, Magallan said he applied for more than 40 internships through the NASA internship website.

Dean of Natural Sciences Marc Donnhauser supports MSJC efforts in connecting students to opportunities that support their educational goals and dreams.

Magallan is thrilled to temporarily relocate his family for this internship with NASA which runs from January 2017 through May 2017 at NASA-Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

Magallan is among several MSJC students who have been granted internships with NASA.

For more information about what Magallan will be working on and other opportunities visit NASA’s National Community College Aerospace Scholars Program at https://nas.okstate.edu/ncas/.