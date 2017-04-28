Murrieta Odyssey of the Mind team takes first place at state tournament

MURRIETA – An Odyssey of the Mind team from Cole Canyon Elementary School came in first place at the state tournament in Brentwood, California, and will represent their school at the Odyssey of the Mind world finals. The team of fourth and fifth graders competed against teams in their problem and division from around California and finished with the highest overall score. Cole Canyon and the other top two teams from each division will now advance to compete at the world finals competition at Michigan State University from Wednesday, May 24, through Saturday, May 27.

Hundreds of teams representing dozens of countries and all 50 U.S. states will compete in the 38th annual Odyssey of the Mind world finals. The competition, which emphasizes creativity and teamwork, has grown into the largest international creative problem-solving competition worldwide. Tens of thousands of children work hard all year perfecting their solutions, but only a few students advance to the world finals.

The Cole Canyon team spent six months solving a problem titled, “To Be Continued: A Superhero Cliffhanger,” in which creativity is being taken away from the world, and it is up to Odyssey teams to rescue it. Coach Cindy Waller was prohibited by Odyssey of the Mind rules from telling the students what to do, though she was allowed to ask questions. The students had to write their own solution, build their sets and sew their own costumes.

The children created and presented a hilarious performance about a musical superhero that encounters three different situations where it must save creativity in some way; they had the judges in stitches.