Murrieta student is named to Curry College dean’s list

MILTON, MASS. – Curry College is proud to announce that Serena Bolasky of Murrieta, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.30 GPA, have no incompletes and have no grade lower than a “C” for the semester. Full-time students must carry 12 or more graded credits for the semester.

