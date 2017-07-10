Murrieta Valley Unified School District receives donation from School Lunch Fairy

MURRIETA – School Lunch Fairy donated $1,000 to Murrieta Valley Unified School District.

School Lunch Fairy, a South Florida-based charitable project, has started distributing their donations to schools in California. They seek to provide nutritious lunches to all schoolchildren. School Lunch Fairy, an initiative founded by Christian Cordon-Cano, has begun distributing their first donations to California school districts. The Murrieta County School District will receive $1,000 in donations to provide an emergency lunch fund for students who have outstanding lunch tabs in an effort to ensure that every student enjoys a decent school lunch every day.

According to a 2016 survey of 1,000 school meal program operators by the School Nutrition Association, about 75 percent of districts had unpaid student meal debt at the end of the school year. The median amount of debt per district was $2,000, but it can run much higher in large districts – up to $4.7 million, according to the association.

“We believe that every kid deserves the freedom to enjoy a decent school lunch,” Cordon-Cano said. “We are very excited to make this donation and are taking steps to scale up our fundraising efforts so we can help a lot more kids.”

By donating to the Murrieta County School District, School Lunch Fairy will help pay off their current unpaid accounts as well as set up an emergency fund with the leftover donations. Inspired by the success in crowd-funding websites, the group set up a donation site for their School Lunch Fairy program, so people around the world could support the cause. The site has been a great platform, and they have already raised donated over $5,000 to school districts in California, Florida, Indiana and Iowa.

Every donation helps, no matter how small, and every donation to the School Lunch Fairy program goes to this worthy cause. For more information or to donate, visit www.schoollunchfairy.org.