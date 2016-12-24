Newberry College is proud to name Murrieta native to Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges

NEWBERRY, SC – A member of The Summerland Honors Program and an English major, Connor Sorensen from Murrieta was recently named to Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.

Sorenson is a dean’s list student and resident adviser. He is also a tutor for the Writing Center and is active in CARD. He volunteers at the Francis R. Willis Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Pawmetto Lifeline and the Living Hope after school program.

Sorensen aspires to become an acquisitions editor or a creative supervisor with a publishing house while pursuing his own vocation as a writer.