Ogin graduates Air Force basic training

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – U.S. Air Force Airman Gregory J. Ogin graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas. Ogin is the son of Wayne A. and Linda L. Ogin of Temecula. He is a 2013 graduate of Chaparral High School, Temecula.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.