Owen Named to provost’s list at State University of New York Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Nicholas Owen of Temecula was among 200 State University of New York Oneonta students who earned provost’s list honors for the fall 2016 semester. To qualify for the provost’s list, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.

