Plan now for job training through Mt. San Jacinto College’s Community Education and Workplace Training

SAN JACINTO – Programs to help prepare to become a pilot, a commercial drone operator or a casino dealer are among the courses offered through Community Education and Workplace Training at Mt. San Jacinto College. The spring 2017 schedule will be available online at www.MSJC.edu/ce and mailed the first week in January. The schedule offers a host of opportunities to jump-start a new career, to boost marketability in the workplace or to sharpen skills in a hobby. Other courses offered include: digital photography; DMV auto wholesale; cake decorating; floral arranging; start your own business boot camp; medical assistant & scribe; medical billing; personal fitness trainer; pharmacy technician; phlebotomy technician; optical assistant; veterinary assistant; residential plumbing; basic air conditioning & advanced HVAC; solar photovoltaic & advanced solar; voice-overs and more.

The short-term, not-for-credit programs through Mt. San Jacinto College’s Community Education and Workplace Training are below market price. Many offer externship experience and job placement assistance. The schedule is posted at www.MSJC.edu/ce. Registration for spring 2017 begins Jan. 3. For more information, call (951) 487-3707.