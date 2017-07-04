Radosevich and Yan graduate from U.S. Air Force Academy

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Nickolas J. Radosevich and Shujie Yan have graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Radosevich, the son of Paula D. and Kenneth P. Radosevich of Temecula and a 2013 graduate of Great Oak High School, received a Bachelor of Science.

Yan, the daughter of De and sister of Shane F. Wu of Black Hawk, Colorado, and a 2010 graduate of Great Oak High School, received a Bachelor of Science.

Both were commissioned as second lieutenants.

The academy is a four-year military institution of higher learning that develops and inspires new air and space leaders with a vision for the future. Its curriculum provides instruction, education, training and experience in academics, military training, physical and athletic conditioning and spiritual and ethical development to all cadets.

Cadets graduate with the knowledge, character and skills essential for future career officers in the U.S. Air Force. As new lieutenants, they will go on to serve as pilots, navigators, engineers, maintenance officers or professionals in various technical fields, while other cadets may go on to attend medical or graduate school with special scholarships, or directly to non-rated Air Force-wide assignments.